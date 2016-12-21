Chinese Consul General calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): Chinese Consul General Yu Boren called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Wednesday.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the services of Chinese Consul General Yu Boren during his stay in Lahore and said his role for promotion of Pak-China relations would always be remembered.

He said Yu Boren had played an exemplary role in turning Pak-China ties into economic cooperation.

The CM said Yu Boren worked very hard for promoting bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif said bilateral economic cooperation promoted during the two years’ tenure of Yu Boren was unprecedented and expressed good wishes for him.

Chinese Consul General Yu Boren said time spent in Lahore was a precious asset for him and he would never forget the love and sincerity shown to him by the Chief Minister.

He said Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had played an active role in strengthening Pak-China relations.

The Chief Minister also hosted a dinner in the honour of Chinese Consul General.