Chinese businessmen to invest $300 mln in textile sector: PRGMEA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Chinese businessmen would invest over

$300 million in Pakistan’s textile sector through joint ventures

with local companies for promotion of bilateral trade between the

two countries.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) have already been was

signed between Chinese and local firms for enhancing the mutual

cooperation and investment in Fabric, accessaries and importing

modern machinery from China for modernization and value addition in

textile sector, Chairman Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers

and Exports Association (PRGMEA) and leader of All Pakistan Textile

Mills Associations (APTMA) Ijaz A. Khokar told APP here on Tuesday.

Chinese firms have huge opportunity in distribution and joint

venture with local potential industries and individuals for

increasing trade and investment cooperation between business

community of both side,he said.

Leader of APTMA said that mega project of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor would increase the economic and investment

opportunities for the promotion of regional trade.

He said that CPEC would enhance the regional and global

connectivity for connecting the local market and the developed

economies.

Ijaz Khokhar said that local industries are fully prepared for

grasping the trade and business opportunities after the completion

of CPEC.

Replying to question,he said that Textile sector is back bone

of country’s economies and recording 60 % contribution total export

of the country.

He urged for government support for adopting the modern

technology in process, value addition and decreasing the inputs in

form of energy for growth of textile sector.

He informed that International Apparel Federation (IAF) would

establish regional office in Sialkot Pakistan, which is big success

for local industry.