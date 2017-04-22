CDA suspends 8 officials for illegally occupying accommodation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Capital Development Authority (CDA)
has suspended the services of eight 8 officials for illegally
occupying government accommodations.
These officials had been occupying government accommodations
without entitlement and legal status.
Under the regulation 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulation
1992, services these employees have been placed under suspension
with immediate effect and until further order on account of their
misconduct in term of Clause 16, Chapter IX of Accommodation
Allocation Rules – 2002.
Member Administration, CDA Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has said
that present CDA Administration was trying to bring administrative
reforms in the Authority under relevant rules.
Allotment of government accommodation to CDA Employees will
be made under established norms and procedures, he added.
The employees, whose services have been placed under suspension
included Muhammad Azhar Mehmood (Foreman, Water Supply Directorate),
Haqnawaz (Foreman, Water Supply Directorate), Muhammad Arshad Sami
Ullah (Wireless Operator, E&DM), Naseer Ahmed (Driver, Water Supply
Directorate), Gulzar Bibi (Khakrob, Sanitation Directorate),
Muhammad Ayaz (Security Guard, DMA), Azhar Ali (Farsh, Maintenance
Directorate) and Dilfraz Khan (Naib Qasid, WQCC).
