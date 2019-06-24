UNITED NATIONS, Jun 24 (APP):Thousands of relatives of suspected foreign ISIL/Da’esh terrorist fighters should be repatriated, the U.N. human rights chief said Monday, adding that children in particular have suffered “grievous violations” of their rights.

“Foreign family members should be repatriated, unless they are to be prosecuted for crimes in accordance with international standards,” Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in her opening speech at the UN Human Rights Council, which started its annual summer session in Geneva.

She said more than 55,000 suspected ISIL fighters and their families have been detained in Iraq and Syria.