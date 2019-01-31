Business community playing vital role in country’s progress: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday said business community has a vital role in progress and prosperity of the county and a special desk has been established in NAB head office to promptly resolve issues of business community.

Talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he said a country’s institutions must enjoy the confidence of the business community, a press release said.