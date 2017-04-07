Blind cricket stadium to be completed in September

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): The first-ever cricket stadium

for the visually impaired players whose construction work is

in-progress in Lahore, would be completed in September this year.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said the

construction work of the cricket stadium is in full swing and the

cricket stadium is likely to be completed in five to six months.

“The boundary has been laid while the guard room and

foundation of the pavilion has also been constructed,” he said

and added that the project cost of the cricket stadium is around

Rs 100 million.

He said it is the first-ever cricket stadium for the

visually impaired players, where the two times World Champs

(Pakistan) will do regular practice and play matches at their

own will and ease,” he said.

Sultan, who is also the President World Blind Cricket ltd

(WBC), said the stadium has been planned considering the “Universal

Design” that it is inherently accessible to people with visual

impairment.

“This stadium will also provide access to sports to Blind

Women, blind school kids and visually impaired youth in a conducive

and safe environment. A Blind Cricket training and coaching academy

will also commence there,” he said.