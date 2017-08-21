Azadi Train Independence Day celebrations reached Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD Aug 21 (APP): A large number of people here at Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad Railway Stations on Monday showed keen interest in the cultural floats and galleries of Special Azadi Train.

Thousands of people were present at Railway Stations to welcome the beautifully decorated train. The train consists of coaches representing the cultures and traditions of all four provinces of the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Azadi train continues to attract huge number of people at every railway station of the country.

Officer Incharge Azadi Train Iftikhar Hussain said that long queues of visitors were seen at every railway stations.

The visitors carried National flag and chanted slogans of Pakistan

Zindabad.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) artists troupe also performed at Sadiqabad Railway Station and got big applause from the audience at jam packed railway station.

Azadi Train has been arranged by the Pakistan Railways in collaboration with Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage and other government departments.

People are showing keen interest in the cultural floats of Mazar-e- Quaid and Ziarat residency of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The people also appreciated the historical galleries and cultural floats depicting the culture of all four provinces including GB and AJK.

Azadi Train will reach Sukkur, Sindh province, late night, taking short stay at Dahrki, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Pano Akil and Rohri.