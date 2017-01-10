Ayaz visits Iranian Embassy to condole death of Ali Akbar Rafsanjani

Islamabad Jan 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday visited Iranian Embassy Islamabad and offered condolence on the demise of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani who was former President, Speaker and Head of the Expediency Council of Iran.

The Speaker recorded his comments in the condolence book placed in Iranian Embassy, a press release issued here said.

He wrote, “we are heavily saddened by the demise of Ali Akbar Hashmi Rafsanjani. As a statesman and a founding father of the Islamic Republic of Iran, his influence transcends beyond his age”.

The Speaker further added that Mr. Rafsanjani was an embodiment of pragmatism, resilience and political acumen and few individuals rarely match his political services to the post-revolution Iran.

He was one of the few Presidents who addressed Joint Session of Pakistan’s Parliament.

Ayaz Sadiq recorded that the Parliament and the people of Pakistan joined him in offering “our profound grief and condolences to the people of Iran and the family of Rafsanjani”. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude and strength to the members of the family and people of Iran to bear irreparable loss with equanimity.