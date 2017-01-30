Ayaz Sadiq for avoiding personal attacks against each other

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq on Monday regretted Thursday’s ugly incident in the
House and stressed the need to respect each other and called
for avoiding personal attacks.
Speaking in the House, he said that we should respect each other
and it was also responsibility of the parliamentary leaders to
advise their members to use parliamentary language.
Regarding Shahrayar Afridi membership, the Speaker
said Election Commission had suspended his membership on October
2016 on account of not submitting assets’ details.
However, as per Shahrayar Afridi, he had submitted the details to
ECP in November 2016, the Speaker said.
He said the ECP has restored the membership of Shahrayar Afridi
and he would inquire from the Secretariat in that regard.
