Ayaz Sadiq for avoiding personal attacks against each other

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq on Monday regretted Thursday’s ugly incident in the

House and stressed the need to respect each other and called

for avoiding personal attacks.

Speaking in the House, he said that we should respect each other

and it was also responsibility of the parliamentary leaders to

advise their members to use parliamentary language.

Regarding Shahrayar Afridi membership, the Speaker

said Election Commission had suspended his membership on October

2016 on account of not submitting assets’ details.

However, as per Shahrayar Afridi, he had submitted the details to

ECP in November 2016, the Speaker said.

He said the ECP has restored the membership of Shahrayar Afridi

and he would inquire from the Secretariat in that regard.