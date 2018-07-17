Army to maintain law and order on election day: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday said the purpose of deploying army inside the polling stations was to maintain law and order and security of voters on the election day.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would perform its duty of holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country on July 25.

To a question about the cases of former prime minister, he said the government could not intervene in court matters. The judiciary and other institutions were working within their constitutional parameters, he added.

He said fair trial was the right of every citizen and the court proceedings were moving forward in accordance with rules and regulation.

The minister said the Panama Papers case was started before the caretaker government.

To another question, he said due to security reasons, the cases against Nawaz Sharif were being heard in Adiala Jail.

The High Court was fully independent and Nawaz Sharif had the right to express any reservation regarding the court proceedings, he added.

Regrading media’s reservations, he said a committee had been constituted to address their issues.

The government was not bound to bar media from its working, he said.