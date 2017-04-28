American sports experts visit Pakistan to promote girls empowerment

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (APP): Ten American sports experts associated with the Women Win Foundation visited Islamabad and Karachi during April 17 to 28 and conducted workshops and activities promoting girl’s participation in the sports.

According to US embassy announcement here Friday, during their visit, which was funded by the U.S. Embassy and organized by Right to Play Pakistan, the American experts collaborated with Pakistani sports officials on how to use sports as a tool to advance adolescent girl’s rights and gender equity.

“The ultimate goal of this programme is that adolescent girls in Pakistan are empowered to exercise their rights to and through sport”, Sarah Murray, U.S. Director of Women Win said.

“Research shows that investing in females produces effects far beyond the individual. An empowered girl or woman builds a better life for her family, a stronger community, a more stable nation, and eventually ‘ collectively, a more equal world”.

The visitors also organized sports activities for Pakistani students, such as a sports clinic for English Access Microscholarship Program students from Sir Syed Public School in Rawalpindi.

The U.S. Embassy will continue to partner with Women Win Foundation to carry out additional activities supporting girls’ rights and gender equity.

During the next phase of this programme, Women Win will manage a leadership camp for Pakistani coaches and athletes.

The U.S. Embassy also supports Pakistani women’s empowerment through other initiatives, such as the Summer Sisters exchange program and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Gender Equity Program.