All basic facilities being provided to masses: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Feb 19 (APP): State Minister for Water and

Power Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali on Sunday said a number of

schemes had been initiated and all basic amenities would be provided to people at their doorsteps in his constituency till 2018.

Addressing a public meeting at his constituency, he

announced that a state of the art sports ground would be established in NA 84 which would help promoting healthy activities.

He added that the youth should involve in healthy activities as

they were future asset of the country.

He said the PML N believed in public service and people’s

money would be spent for their welfare and betterment.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism MPA Mian

Tahir Jameel, area notables Farrukh Mehtab, Chaudhary Riaz Gujjar,

Shafiq Jeelani and others were also present.