AJK govt invites private sector to set up tourism corridor in AJK under CPEC: Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (AJK), Feb 16 (APP): Inviting private sector from home

and abroad to invest in tourism sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir, AJK Prime Minister Raja

Farooq Haider said his government was encouraging private sector to set up tourism corridor in AJK under the CPEC.

Addressing PML-N workers convention in Bhimber here Thursday, he said tourism centers in Bhimber and Mirpur would be set up in the first phase. He said tourist resorts would be set up at scenic places of AJK. Similarly, Bhimber is one of the total 9 industrial zones to be set in Pakistan under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He asked the nation-building departments to mobilize skilled manpower to avail opportunities from CPEC projects in areas of communication, tourism, hydle and industrial sectors.

Referring to a demand of the local leadership, the Prime Minister said record of state revenue department of three tehsils was being computerized. The overseas Kashmiris will be freed from the machinations of revenue department.

Raja Farooq said the government was focusing on raising voice for the voiceless Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were being suppressed by Indian occupational troops. He underlined that hundreds of innocent Kashmiri youth were deprived of their rights in the occupied valley.

Haider vowed to continue to extend full political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren of occupied state for their right to self-determination. He condemned the puppet government of occupied Kashmir for arresting the resistance leadership and calld upon the international community to play its role to resolve the long-standing issue.

He expressed full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and said his development vision will be implemented in AJK in letter and spirit.