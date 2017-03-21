AIOU marks World Poetry Day vows to promote literary culture

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on the occasion of World Poetry Day pledged to fulfill its educational responsibility promoting literary culture through academic and extra-curricular activities in line with the teachings of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The University has been focusing on the poetry of Dr Iqbal a great poet and philospher and other contemporary poets while celebrating such occasions, a news release said on Tuesday.

“We are determined to develop AIOU as a hub of cultural and literary activities, “said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the arrangements of a ‘Mehfil-e-Mushaira’ to be held next week on the occasion of National Conference on Early Childhood.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the Mushaira’s ceremony.

The meeting also decided to arrange two-day literary and cultural carnival on April 7 and 8.

While speaking on the importance of World Poetry Day, Dr. Shahid SIddiqui said it is the best opportunity to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and revive oral traditions of poetry recitals as well as promoting the reading, writing and teaching of poetry.

There is unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind. This is what the AIOU has been doing by regularly holding literary activities and projecting the same spirit among its students, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the decision to proclaim March 21 as World Poetry Day was adopted during UNESCO’s 30th session held in Paris in 1999. One of the main objectives of the Day is to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to offer endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities.