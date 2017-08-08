AIOU holds seminar on column writing

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8(APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held a seminar on impact of newspapers’ column writings on society, influencing the mind of people and building public opinion.

The seminar was part of series of activities, undertaken by

the University to highlight the importance of media in educating the people as well media-academia collaborative partnership in addressing the socio-economic problems of the society.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Pro Dr Shahid Siddique said that media has emerged has most powerful social institution for the reformation of the society. Highlighted the AIOU’s academic achievements in the recent years, he said it has emerged as an institution of national integration due to its 1.3 enrolled students and having access to all segments of the society.

Renowned columnist and poet Khalid Masood said on the occasion that column writing has been a major media’s tool in creating awareness among the people about the society’s related issue. The media in Pakistan today enjoys complete freedom in fairly analyzing the socio-economic issues and holding accountability of the public figures through its columns.

The seminar was arranged by the University’s Department of the Mass Communication in collaboration with the Multan Region. Director General Regional Services Dr Mian Arif Saleem Arif also spoke on the occasion.