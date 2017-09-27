Agricultural trade gains unparalleled importance: President FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP):President of the Federation of

Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair Tufail on

Wednesday said agricultural trade has gained importance in these

times offering new opportunities and challenges.

He said that Pakistan is also doing a lot to improve

agriculture while CPEC has opened our agricultural sector to Chinese

businessmen and other foreign investors promising them higher

returns,said in statement issued by FPCCI here.

Zubair Tufail said this while speaking at World Trade

Organization (WTO )programme titled, “Agricultural Trade in New Era”

at Geneva and while talking to delegates representing many

countries.

He said that the expansion of agricultural trade on a global

level has helped provide greater quantity, wider variety and better

quality food to increasing numbers of people at lower prices.

It is generating income for billions of people globally who

are directly or indirectly linked to it while Pakistan’s sixty

percent exports are linked to this sector, he added.

The FPCCI president said that agriculture is set to become an

important source of the foreign exchange for Pakistan necessary to

finance imports and development and it will ensure domestic food

security.

He said that hunger can be eliminated from the world if

agricultural policies of some major agriculture producing countries

are not influenced by local or national considerations but global

interests which is necessary to control widespread distortions in

world agricultural markets.

Many countries believe that agriculture should not be exposed

to international competition due to its vulnerability and political,

social and economic consequences which result in protectionism, he

said.

World moving slowly towards agri trade liberalization for

which domestic support must be reduced by all the countries in a

systematic manner, he said.

He suggested that farmers must be given cheap loans and

subsidies for purchasing fertilizers, pesticides and other inputs.

Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik, Ambassador Dr. Shah and other

Pakistani officials were also present on the occasion who lauded the

speech of the president of the Apex chamber and his answers to the

questions raised by the participants in the forum.