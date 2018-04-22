7th death anniversary of Moeen Akhtar observed

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP):The 7th death anniversary of
famous comedy artiste Moeen Akhtar was observed in Lahore
and Karachi on Sunday.
Moeen Akhtar was a great film and drama artiste and he
performed all roles near to reality. He also performed as a
host in a large number of TV programmes.
Moeen Akhtar was born in 1950 in Karachi. He died on
April 22, 2011 due to cardiac arrest.
His friends and fans held Quran Khawani for him and
prayed for the departed soul at Bagh-e-Jinnah.
