7th death anniversary of Moeen Akhtar observed

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP):The 7th death anniversary of

famous comedy artiste Moeen Akhtar was observed in Lahore

and Karachi on Sunday.

Moeen Akhtar was a great film and drama artiste and he

performed all roles near to reality. He also performed as a

host in a large number of TV programmes.

Moeen Akhtar was born in 1950 in Karachi. He died on

April 22, 2011 due to cardiac arrest.

His friends and fans held Quran Khawani for him and

prayed for the departed soul at Bagh-e-Jinnah.