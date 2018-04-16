3rd anniversary of China Cultural Center on April 19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The 3rd anniversary of establishment of China Cultural Center in Pakistan would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) auditorium on April 19.

In that regard, special celebrations were being arranged by Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing will be the chief guest on the occasion. Senior government officials would also attend the event.

Cultural activities including China opera, dance, drama theater and Pakistani artists would also perform, besides Chinese painting and calligraphy exhibition.