232,243 applications received for PM’s Youth Training Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): About 232,243 applications so far received for the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme from across the country.

According to official data, 29,392 applications were received for the batch I of the scheme and 123,642 applications received for the batch II.

Total applications accepted so far 50,000 for Batch.I, 29,392 and Batch.II, 20,608 applications.

Around 42,858 trainee joined the training programme under PMs Youth Training Scheme.

The province wise quota of trainees Punjab 25000, Sindh 9500, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5750, Baluchistan 3000, Gilgit-Baltistan/FATA/ICT 5750 and Azad Jammu Kashmir 1000.

Last day for the prospective interns to apply online is April 15.