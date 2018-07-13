22 martyred including Haroon Bilour, 75 injured in a suicide blast in Peshawar, Interior Minister presents report in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan

Friday said a total of 22 persons were martyred including Haroon Bilour, his

gunmen and 75 were injured in a suicide blast on July 10.

Presenting the report of suicide attack

on ANP candidate, Haroon Bilour in Senate, he said Bilour did not inform the administration

about his tea party (corner meeting) convened on July 10 at 11 pm.

He said from 40 to 45 workers were present in

the tea party. On arrival of Bilour, firework started and some other people

also joined the corner meeting of Bilour. All of a sudden a suicide bomber blew

himself martyring Bilour and others.

He said threat alerts issued by

intelligence agencies were pointed towards some political leaders but no threat

alert was specifically issued to Haroon Bilour.

He said Chief

Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has assured providing security to candidates.

Responding to a question, he said law

and order is the responsibility of provincial governments. The role of federation

is only to support provincial governments. The services of Rangers and FC were

provided to provinces on request.

Presenting the report on bomb blast on

Friday in public meeting of former Federal Minister Akram Khan Durrani, he said

as many as two people were martyred, 20 injured including two critically. A

detailed report would be presented in the House on Monday, he added.

Senator Raza Rabbani criticized the

caretaker government for allowing 200 candidates of alleged proscribed organizations

contesting the elections.

He questioned, why such candidates have

been cleared by the administration. He criticized caretaker minister for

interior for not sharing details of Haroon Bilour attack.

Senator Hasil Bizenjo said caretaker

government should share details of suicide blaster, his DNA test report, etc.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Ms Sherry

Rehman criticized caretaker government’s failure to maintain law and order.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan demanded comprehensive

briefing over country’s law and order situation.

Senator Rehman Malik urged caretaker

government to prepare a complete road map for ensuring security of election

candidates.

Senator Ms Sadia Abbasi said the News,

daily Jang has reported on Friday that Imran Khan had termed the workers,

supporters and people who are going to welcome Nawaz Sharif as donkeys. She

said this statement has insulted the voters.

Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni, Shibli Fraz,

Barrister Muhammad Ali Said, Barrister Muhammad Ali Said, Tahir Bizenjo and

Nauman Wazir also spoke.