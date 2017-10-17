16-member Pakistan’s Team named for (T-20) series against Sri Lanka

LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):The National Cricket Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq has selected 16-member squad of Pakistan’s team for three T-20I against Sri Lanka.

The three-match T-20I series will commence from October 26 with the third and final T-20I match scheduled to take place in Lahore on October 29, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Tuesday night.

The squad is, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/WK), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Amir, (Subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari and Umar Amin.