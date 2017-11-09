14-member French business delagation to attend expo Pakistan 2017

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):A 14-member delegation of French businessmen is visiting Pakistan to attend the Expo Pakistan 2017 to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan, says a press release received here.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while commenting on the visit said that the Expo Pakistan was the premier trade exhibition of the country and the participation by the French businesspersons would provide them a useful opportunity to develop linkages with their Pakistani counterparts in the textile, leather, goods, surgical instruments, food products and a wide range of other sectors under one roof.

The Ambassador said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and France was on a steady increase since last five years. France has also emerged as a leading foreign direct investor in Pakistan. He expressed confidence that such frequent exchanges of trade and investment delegations would further strengthen the bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The Expo Pakistan is being held at Expo Centre Karachi from November 9 to 12. It is the biggest trade fair of Pakistan where large collection of Pakistan’s export merchandise and services are showcased.