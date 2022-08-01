More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

Hot and Humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating in central parts of the country.

A western disturbance was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Lower Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 121 mm, City 117), Garhi Dupatta 31, Rawalakot 23, Kotli 04, Punjab: Murree 106, Islamabad (Saidpur 88, Golra 45, Zeropoint 32, Airport 05, Bokra 01), Khanewal 80, Mandi Bahauddin 70, Chakwal 59, Kror (Layyah) 36, Gujranwala 28, Jhelum 27,

Gujrat 24, Sialkot (Airport 17, City 02), Attock 13, Dera Ghazi Khan 09, Nurpur Thal, Kasur, Narowal 08, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh 07, Okara 06, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 01), Kot Addu 06, Bahawalnagar 05, Lahore (City 03, Airport 02), Jhang, Bhakkar, Mangla 03, Multan (City), Joharabad, Sargodha 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 34,

Saidu Sharif 29, Kakul 24, Dir (Lower 21, Upper 14), Malam Jabba, Mardan 16, Cherat 11, Dera Ismail Khan, Kalam 03, Balochistan: Loralai 12, Barkhan, 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 13, Astore 05, Gilgit 03, Bunji, Skardu, Babusar, Gupis 02, Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadid 07, Faisal Base 06, MOS, University Road 04, Orangi Town, Nazimabad 03, Jinnah Terminal, Sadar, Masroor Base, Kemari 02 and Saadi Town 01mm).

The maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours was Nokkundi 43 C and Dalbandin 42 C.