Dense fog blankets twin cities,disrupts road, air traffic

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):A cold wave coupled with dense fog gripped twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and disrupted routine life on Tuesday, where visibility on roads reduced significantly, forced motorists to move at slow speed.

According to the details, continued dense fog and severe cold have been disturbing routine life in Punjab and also disrupted the traffic, flights schedule and train operations.



An official of Islamabad traffic police while talking to a private news channel asked road users to be careful in the morning and at night due to dense fog, so that could be avoided accidents.



The motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes and use fog lights during traveling, the official said.



Islamabad Traffic police have taken numerous safety measures to make traveling safe for the road users.