Trust, negotiation key WTO improvement areas: Saudi nominee

ISLAMABAD Jul 22 (APP): Saudi nominee for the post of Director General World Trade Organization (WTO), Muhammad Al Tuwaijri pointed out that organization needed multidimensional approach for its proactive functioning role.

He said building mutual trust among the trade disputing members, improving negotiation process and performance measurement were the key areas WTO needed for its professional delivery which he noted was the essence of the international body.

In a virtual press conference with Pakistani media on Wednesday, Tuwaijri said he beloved In time management to resolve international trade disputes which needed mutual trust among the WTO members. He noted efforts go futile without setting deadlines for resolution of bilateral and multilateral international trade disputes.

Tuwaijri further went on saying flow of information would enhance negotiation process by bringing the disputes on table. He said WTO was lacking this area that has caused delays in settlements. He highlighted that multi dimensional mechanism should be devised to address negotiation process with included proactive, anticipative and preemptive approaches.

The Saudi nominee said WTO also needed technical capabilities including performance measurement for transparent delivery.

It is worth mentioning here that current DG WTO, Roberto Azevêdo has announced he will step down in August this year. Saudi Arabia has chosen a vast experienced professional for its bid for seat of Director General WTO.

VNS Islamabad