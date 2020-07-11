PM for out of box solutions to economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday emphasized that out-of-the-box solutions were required for economic growth in these crucial times as the COVID-19 had adversely impacted the world economy including Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting of the Finance and Economy think-tank, he said that from day one, the government adopted a strategy to maintain a balance between sustaining economic activity and protecting the masses from infectious disease of Covid-19.

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir and former finance secretary Dr. Waqar Masood Khan were present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Shaukat Tareen, Sultan Alana, Dr. Ijaz Nabi and Arif Habib participated via video-link.

Advisor on Finance briefed about the objectives and focus areas of this think-tank on finance and economy.

The prime minister directed that regular feedback of the think-tank be provided to him on various ongoing initiatives, policies and programmes of the government.

The prime minister emphasized that their prime focus was on providing relief to the poor segments of society through targeted subsidies.

He said the Ehsaas was the flagship programme of the government to alleviate poverty and required expansion along with a strategy to reach the neediest.

The prime minister highlighted that a substantive package had been announced for the construction and housing sector that aimed at increasing much needed employment opportunities and economic stimulus as well as adding to the inventory of affordable housing for the poor.

He also highly appreciated the proposals presented by the think-tank regarding banking & finance, further improving the Ehsaas programme and facilitating SMEs.

VNS Islamabad