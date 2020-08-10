Pakistan expects UNGA to play role in peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan expected from United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to play its effective role in the peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in light of the UN resolutions.

In a meeting with UN General Assembly President-elect Volkan Bozkir, currently visiting Pakistan, the Foreign Minister apprised him about the ongoing human rights’ violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wake of India’s unilateral step of changing the valley’s constitutional status.

Qureshi highlighted that extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupying forces, indiscriminate firing on unarmed civilians and violence has become a norm in IIOJK.

He said Kashmir issue is an internationally recognized dispute, also endorsed by the UN Secretary General in his August 8, 2019 statement.

During the meeting, issues related to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly including agenda of the meeting were discussed.

The foreign minister congratulated Volkan Bozkir on his election as President for the 75th session of UNGA.

He termed the 75th session of UNGA of special significance as the world braved challenges of coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.

The foreign minister also apprised the Volkan Bozkir of the proposed loan facility for developing countries by Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the implications of pandemic and to revive weaker economies.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing peace and stability efforts in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Director General UN and senior Foreign Ministry officials attended the meeting.