NCOC special session lauds Balochistan govt’s efforts to implement SOPs

QUETTA, Jul 23 (APP):The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a special session here on Thursday lauded the efforts of Balochistan government and civil administration to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

The NCOC special meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal and Chief Secretary ?Fazeel Asghar as host. Rest of the provincial chief secretaries participated through video link.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal appreciated the NCOC for holding its sessions in the provincial capitals for better coordination and understanding of issues being faced by the provinces. He said: “The NCOC has played a vital role in inter-provincial coordination, and healthcare capacity and resource building through cannelizing critical medical equipment.” Asad Umar on the occasion appreciated the efforts of Balochistan government and civil administration for ensuring compliance of the guidelines and measures for public health and safety.

The NCOC deliberated on the management of cattle markets being established in the wake of forthcoming on Eid-ul-Azha and Eid prayers. Asad Umar reiterated that all the stakeholders should endeavour to sensitize the masses about the compliance of SOPs and Zabta-e-Ikhlaq (code of conduct) for the cattle markets, Eid-ul-Azha prayers and Muharram ul Harram.

He said next two weeks were very important as far as compliance of SOPs were concerned. There would serious repercussions in coming months in case of the SOPs’ non-compliance. The efforts to create national and religious harmony to fight the pandemic had paid rich dividends, and that impetus must be maintained to mitigate the multiple challenges being posed by the pandemic, he stressed. The participants noted that the decision making based on information and reliable data at the NCOC was a new normal. The practice of data collection, correlation, collation and informed decision making helped in efforts to contain the coronavirus.

VNS islamabad