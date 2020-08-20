Record legislation done in 2 years: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said record legislation was done in the Parliament in two years by ensuring working relationship with the opposition despite political differences. Speaking during a press conference along with other ministers to elaborate the two years performance of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said the Parliament unanimously approved a resolution making it compulsory to write Khatimun Nabyeen before the name of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him in every government document. He said legislation was made on teaching of Quran in Urdu, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Billion Tree Tsunami and to bring Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Force’s grey list. He said the government was helping the poor people by establishing shelter houses, by providing them food and giving them financial assistance as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government was responding to the needs of the public and working to raise their living standards, he added.