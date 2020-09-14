PM underlines need for awareness about Seerat-e-Nabi in young generations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon the need to get the young generations fully acquainted with different aspects of Seerat-e-Nabi of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the teachings of different Sufis.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on establishment of Al-Qadir University. The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Barrister Ali Zafar, Brig. (retd) Jameel Sarwar Malik and others, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was briefed about the progress achieved so far on the establishment of the university. The prime minister observed that it was imperative to create awareness in the young generations in this regard to revive the real spirit of society and cultivation of basic social values. He observed that besides, imparting knowledge about the teachings of Sufis, a planning for the latest education should be made in the university, so that the young generations were fully equipped to meet the contemporary challenges.

The prime minister also directed for expediting the construction work over the proposed university, so that educational activities could commence at the earliest.