PM links country’s development with promotion of science, technology

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the country’s development was linked with promotion of science and technology, and directed for early finalization of the science and technology related projects.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting on new projects of Ministry of Science and Technology, here at PM Office.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, the Secretary Finance, Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue and other senior officials.

The minister for Science and Technology briefed the prime minister about the key projects, achievements and future plans launched during the last two years for promotion of this sector.

The prime minister was briefed on the progress on the proposed University for Engineering and Emerging Technology to be set up at the PM House.

The briefing also focused on the project of clean water supply and provision of relevant jobs to youth and women across the country.

The meeting approved the launch of STEM project in collaboration with universities to promote science and technology, engineering and mathematics at 400 higher secondary schools.

In first phase, special laboratories for modern science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be set up at 40 schools.

Around 100,000 children in 400 schools will have access to education and training in modern sciences.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also presented a roadmap for increasing manufacture of medical equipment and boosts its exports.

The prime minister was apprised about a detailed plan to modernize the agriculture sector and enhance its production through use of modern technology.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauding the proposed scientific projects for agriculture sector to boost the country’s exports stressed utilizing the potential of youth while carrying out the projects.

He directed that obstacles to the proposed projects be removed.

He appreciated the efforts of Minister for Science and Technology and his ministry for local manufacturing of safety kits, ventilators and other equipment during coronavirus pandemic.