Muslims of Kashmir, India at end of their patience, President Alvi warns India

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday warned Modi regime that Muslims of Kashmir and India are at end of their patience and reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to continue supporting the Kashmiri people until they get liberation from Indian clutches.

“We will keep our peaceful struggle but the Muslims of Kashmir and India are at end of their patience. India must take cognizance of this matter. Kashmiris should not feel them alone. We are their ambassadors. We will keep up their freedom struggle and will rest only after their liberation,” the President said addressing the main rally of Youm-e-Istehsal observed across Pakistan and abroad to mark the first anniversary of Indian illegal actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz and SAPM Moeed Yousuf besides parliamentarians, hundreds of the party workers and citizens attended the rally, held a day after Pakistan unveiled its new political map that includes IIOJK as part of the country’s territory.

The participants carrying placards and flags of Pakistan and Kashmir gathered at D-Chowk with Parliament House in the backdrop where a grand 3D projection show was held on Tuesday night to highlight the Kashmir issue and the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The rally followed a one-minute silence across the country and blaring of sirens to pay tribute to the struggle of Kashmir people to achieve their right to self-determination repeatedly guaranteed by the United Nations through its multiple resolutions.

The President said Youm-e-Istehsal is also being observed in IIOJK where the people are demanding the Modi fascist regime to lift the inhumane military siege and let them exercise their fundamental rights of movement and expression.

He said the Kashmir Siege Day is meant to make the world realize that the human rights abuses by the Indian government particularly the military siege imposed since last one year breaching rights of expression, business and movement and even to hospitals.

He said as per estimates, the military siege in IIOJK had inflicted $4 billion loss to the Kashmir people.

The president said despite repeated assurances and commitments, the Indian government miserably failed to grant Kashmir people their rights.

He said India is neither willing to talk to Pakistan, as agreed under bilateral Shimla Accord, nor accepted any mediation.

He told the charged gathering that India had learned from Israel the use of pellet guns, demographic apartheid through illegal settlements as the latter had been doing in Palestine.

The President said since its formation, the incumbent government gave a message of peace, but in return India attacked Pakistan in aftermath of Pulwama incident. Even then, Pakistan kept up the course of peace and returned the captured pilot Abhinandan as peace gesture, he added.

He said India would not have to impose curfew in the IIOJK had the Kashmir people liked the Indian illegal actions.

Amid the slogans of “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan” and “We Want Freedom” by the rally, the President recalled a recent tragic happening in Sopore district of IIOJK where a minor was made to sit over body of his slain grandfather and photographed by Indian troops.

He said Pakistan would continue exposing India for such inhumane actions in the territory.

The president challenged Indian government to allow media in IIOJK if all was well there and end communication blackout. He also demanded the reversal of the Indian violations of the Geneva Convention and UN resolutions, besides urging the UN to fulfill its commitments with the Kashmiri people.

He said the whole national political leadership, regardless of political divide, is united and would remain so on Kashmir issue and would keep up their struggle until the people of Kashmir won freedom.