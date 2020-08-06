Situation in Kashmir is not democratic: Senator Menendez

WASHINGTON (USA), Aug 06(APP): Senator Robert Menendez, Ranking member of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee said situation in Kashmir is not what we expect to see in a democracy.

In his video message for American-Pakistan Public Affairs Committee today, the senator termed last year‘s events in Indian Occupied Kashmir ‘devastating’ saying there is no indication of the situation has had impact on relations between India and the US.

Referring to his last year visit to India, the senator said he had expressed his concerns over Kashmir situation with senior Indian leadership. He said “today people of Kashmir are far away from the vision of secular India”.

The senator while criticising present US government said ‘there is no indication that President Trump has raised the issue with PM Modi’.

Senator Menendez expressed hope that people of Kashmir would see more democratic future. “But it will come when its ripple will live in peace” he added. He also stressed for need to collective work for peaceful and democratic future.

APP/Desk/HB