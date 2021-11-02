Writ of state not to be compromised: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said writ of the state should not be compromised at any cost as the state never wants to adopt or promote violence.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was serious to resolve the issue without any bloodshed.



He said it was appreciable thing that the matter with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was addressed in peaceful manner, adding that the government had constituted an action committee for resolving the issues with TLP.



The minister said both the parties including the government and TLP were moving forward in positive way and situation would be more clear in days to come regarding the agreement.



Ali Muhammad Khan lauded the role of Speaker National Assembly Asad

Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quershi and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman for signing the agreement between the government and TLP.



He said the government wants to take concrete measures for stopping violent protest in future, adding according to agreement the government had released many arrested people of TLP.



He appealed to TLP for avoiding violence protest and to come in main stream politics and play their role for uplifting the country.