ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired a high level meeting to discuss the party affairs here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Minister for Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry attended the meeting.