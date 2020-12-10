ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had entered into a blind alley with announcing its step of en mass resignations from assemblies in haste, which created fissures in the 11-party alliance.

Parliamentary resignations were considered as the last card in politics, which the opposition leaders played before time in their quest for the power, he said here while addressing a press conference.

The PDM leaders, he said, used the en mass resignations as a ‘blackmailing’ tool without doing any homework as there were a number of legal complexities, which would ensue from their act.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party would never want to lose its provincial government in Sindh while PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman had a plan to take revenge from both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for abandoning him during his last year’s long march to Islamabad.

Quitting the assemblies by the members of PDM constituent parties would strengthen the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the upcoming Senate election, he maintained.

To a query, the minister said his party’s members of the National Assembly during the last government’s tenure had presented their resignations to the then speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of the PML-N.