Wishes from world leaders, dignitaries pour in for PM Imran Khan's recovery

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): The ‘get well soon’ messages from the world leaders and dignitaries continue to pour in for Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The rulers, heads of State and government, chiefs of world bodies and diplomats in their separate messages conveyed their best wishes for the health of Prime Minister Khan, who was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him speedy recovery from COVID-19.

China’s ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong on Monday confirmed in a tweet that Premier Li in his letter conveyed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Premier Li expressed confidence that Pakistan would definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ambassador Nong wrote.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz wished Prime Minister Imran Khan an early recovery from COVID-19.

The Saudi King and the Crown Prince sent cables to Prime Minister Imran Khan after his infection with the novel coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency said Monday.

Sri Lanka’s President Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said “our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time of difficulty”.

Amir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prayed for the recovery of Prime Minister Khan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his Twitter “best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19”.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished “well and speedy recovery” to PM Khan.

Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also tweeted wishes and prayers.

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said “I pray to Almighty Allah for your speedy recovery”.

President World Economic Forum Borge Brende wishing PM Khan a full recovery said “Let’s fight pandemic together”.

The diplomats in Pakistan also expressed their good wishes for the health of PM Imran Khan.

ALSO READ  UN chief says spirit of Nowruz ‘more vital than ever’ this year

Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki prayed for PM Khan’s speedy recovery.

Chinese ambassador Nong Rong in his tweet wished the Prime Minister “complete recovery from COVID-19”.

The embassy of United States in Islamabad said “Our thoughts are with him and his family”.

Australian High Commission Dr Geoffrey Shaw said “My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country”.

United Kingdom’s High Commissioner Christian Turner wished “recovery & shifa” to the Prime Minister.

Somalian ambassador Khadija Al-Makhzoumi wished “good health Inshallah” to PM Imran Khan.

The embassy of Qatar in Islamabad in the Urdu tweet conveyed best wishes for PM Khan.

Iranian envoy Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said “May Allah give you early recovery along with First Lady”.

Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm wished PM Khan a speedy recovery termed COVID-19 a “battle we all continue to fight”.

Norway’s ambassador Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen tweeted best wishes for the Prime Minister’s health.

Turkish envoy Mustafa Yardakul prayed for PM Khan’s speedy recovery.

The embassy of France wished PM Khan a “prompt and full recovery”.

Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim said he joined the Pakistani nation in praying for PM Khan’s early recovery.

German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said his “thoughts and prayers are with him and his family”.

European Union’s ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara wished “good health” to the Prime Minister.

Switzerland’s ambassador Benedict de Cerjat wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery.

The embassy of Belgium in Islamabad wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery expressed gratitude to “all frontline and health workers for their commitment during the last 13 months”.

   -APP Digital report by Shumaila Andleeb

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR