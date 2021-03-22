Wishes from world leaders, dignitaries pour in for PM Imran Khan's recovery

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): The ‘get well soon’ messages from the world leaders and dignitaries continue to pour in for Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The rulers, heads of State and government, chiefs of world bodies and diplomats in their separate messages conveyed their best wishes for the health of Prime Minister Khan, who was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, wishing him speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Premier Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, sent a letter to Hon. PM @ImranKhanPTI and wished him a speedy recovery. Premier Li is confident that Pakistan will definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of @ImranKhanPTI — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) March 22, 2021

China’s ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong on Monday confirmed in a tweet that Premier Li in his letter conveyed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Premier Li expressed confidence that Pakistan would definitely achieve victory over the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ambassador Nong wrote.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz wished Prime Minister Imran Khan an early recovery from COVID-19.

The Saudi King and the Crown Prince sent cables to Prime Minister Imran Khan after his infection with the novel coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency said Monday.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد يبعثان برقيتين لرئيس الوزراء الباكستاني؛ للاطمئنان على صحته إثر إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد.#واس pic.twitter.com/AI9TDuBd2P — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) March 21, 2021

Sri Lanka’s President Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet said “our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time of difficulty”.

Wishing Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI a speedy and full recovery! Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this time of difficulty. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) March 20, 2021

Amir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani prayed for the recovery of Prime Minister Khan.

تمنياتي بالشفاء العاجل لأخي رئيس الوزراء عمران خان @ImranKhanPTI — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) March 20, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his Twitter “best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for a speedy recovery from COVID-19”.

Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished “well and speedy recovery” to PM Khan.

I wish Prime Minister of Pakistan H.E. @ImranKhanPTI wellness and speedy recovery from COVID-19. @PakPMO — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) March 20, 2021

Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also tweeted wishes and prayers.

My best wishes & prayers to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE @ImranKhanPTI for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/tVeTnIvSIN — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) March 20, 2021

President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said “I pray to Almighty Allah for your speedy recovery”.

Concerned to hear that Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan has tested positive for COVID19. I pray to Almighty Allah for your speedy recovery. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) March 20, 2021

President World Economic Forum Borge Brende wishing PM Khan a full recovery said “Let’s fight pandemic together”.

My warmest wishes to Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. Covid anywhere is Covid everywhere. Let’s fight the pandemic together. pic.twitter.com/EyBcpkX5B2 — Børge Brende (@borgebrende) March 20, 2021

The diplomats in Pakistan also expressed their good wishes for the health of PM Imran Khan.

Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki prayed for PM Khan’s speedy recovery.

تمنياتي القلبيه لفخامة أخي رئيس الوزراء عمران خان @ImranKhanPTI بالشفاء العاجل..🇸🇦🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/wYzRtjEXqW — نواف بن سعيد المالكي (@AmbassadorNawaf) March 21, 2021

Chinese ambassador Nong Rong in his tweet wished the Prime Minister “complete recovery from COVID-19”.

My best wishes for speedy and complete recovery of Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI. — Nong Rong (@AmbNong) March 20, 2021

The embassy of United States in Islamabad said “Our thoughts are with him and his family”.

We wish Prime Minister Khan a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with him and his family. #USPAK — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) March 20, 2021

Australian High Commission Dr Geoffrey Shaw said “My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country”.

My best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19. My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country. #ImranKhan https://t.co/DZCJgrHpXF — Dr Geoffrey Shaw (@AusHCPak) March 20, 2021

United Kingdom’s High Commissioner Christian Turner wished “recovery & shifa” to the Prime Minister.

Somalian ambassador Khadija Al-Makhzoumi wished “good health Inshallah” to PM Imran Khan.

Wishing the Prime Minister Imran Khan a very speed recovery and good health Insha Allah @ImranKhanPTI — Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi (@KhadijaMakhzumi) March 21, 2021

The embassy of Qatar in Islamabad in the Urdu tweet conveyed best wishes for PM Khan.

عزت مآب جناب امیر قطر نے جناب وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی جلد صحتیابی کے لیے دعا کرتے ہوئے ان کے لیے نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار کیا۔ — Qatar Emb islamabad (@qataremb_isb) March 21, 2021

Iranian envoy Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said “May Allah give you early recovery along with First Lady”.

All my prayers for Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah give you early recovery along with First Lady.#ImranKhan https://t.co/JXCv0q9Xw9 — Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini (@HossainiSma) March 21, 2021

Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm wished PM Khan a speedy recovery termed COVID-19 a “battle we all continue to fight”.

COVID-19 is a battle we all continue to fight, no matter who we are and where we live! My best wishes to @ImranKhanPTI for a full & speedy recovery 🙏🏻 https://t.co/DLceyW0pdR — Lis Rosenholm 😷 (@DKinPK) March 20, 2021

Norway’s ambassador Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen tweeted best wishes for the Prime Minister’s health.

Turkish envoy Mustafa Yardakul prayed for PM Khan’s speedy recovery.

The embassy of France wished PM Khan a “prompt and full recovery”.

We wish PM Imran Khan a prompt and full recovery. https://t.co/Iitk1ND3sF — France in Pakistan (@FranceinPak) March 20, 2021

Malaysian High Commissioner Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim said he joined the Pakistani nation in praying for PM Khan’s early recovery.

I join the Pakistani nation in praying for the early recovery of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI #GetWellSoonPMIK https://t.co/w1gOWRE64D — Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim (@IkramIbrahimMY) March 20, 2021

German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said his “thoughts and prayers are with him and his family”.

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy and full recovery! My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. #ImranKhan https://t.co/pdGryTMWXN — Bernhard Schlagheck (@GermanyinPAK) March 20, 2021

European Union’s ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara wished “good health” to the Prime Minister.

Wishing Prime Minister Imran Khan a very speedy recovery and good health @ImranKhanPTI @GovtofPakistan @EUPakistan — Androulla Kaminara (@AKaminara) March 20, 2021

Switzerland’s ambassador Benedict de Cerjat wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery.

The embassy of Belgium in Islamabad wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery expressed gratitude to “all frontline and health workers for their commitment during the last 13 months”.

Our best wishes for a speedy recovery to you & to all those affected by COVID-19. We are grateful to all frontline workers & health workers for their commitment during the last 13 months. 🙏 @ImranKhanPTI @PakPMO @alexanderdecroo @BelgiumMFA @zjanjua @EmbassyPakBel @MonarchieBe https://t.co/Oz8Reslxyu — Belgium in Islamabad (@BelgiumISB) March 20, 2021

-APP Digital report by Shumaila Andleeb