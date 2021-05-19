ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Foreign Minister on Wednesday said all members of the party were supposed to follow discipline and warned that “violation of rules could affect the membership”.

“No member of the party can violate the rules on Vote of Confidence and Finance Bill,” Qureshi said in his statement on issues related to party discipline.

Qureshi said that the prime minister on demand of some party members had given the responsibility of inquiry to Barrister Ali Zafar.

He said there was no room for such people who did not repose confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the founding member of PTI.

“These people should decide that if they consider Imran Khan as their leader, then they should express their aptness for his decisions,” he added.

Without Imran Khan and his voters, he said, these people would not be able to reach assemblies.