ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Speakers at a seminar on Saturday urged the United Nations (UN) to take notice of the deteriorating condition of Kashmir prisoners to get them released immediately and support in ending Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

They were speaking at a seminar titled “Unabated Torture & Killings in Indian Occupied Kashmir” organized by Jammu and Kashmir Peace and Justice Form (JKPJF) on the martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone to pay tribute to these martyred leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman JKPJFF, Tanveer-ul-Islam said that Kashmir has always been a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia, which could lead to catastrophe if not resolved in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

He said that the policies adopted by Narandra Modi government have virtually put the whole region in danger adding that these extremist Hindutva policies have given birth to many Hitlers in India, hence enhancing the possibility of Muslims’ genocide.

He said that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and International community to get the issues of Kashmir and Palestine resolved on priority basis.

Speaking on the occasion, senior columnist and scholar, Arif Bahar said that personalities like Abdul Ghani Lone and Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq were assent of the movement.

He said that Kashmiris struggle was unique in a way that every person, from a common man to a leader, has given sacrifice for it.

Senior Journalists, Roshan Mughal while speaking on the occasion said that Kashmiris were determined to get rid of Indian occupation while a scholar Aabdul Waheeed Kiyani highlighted the importance of collective struggle to achieve the goal of freedom.

He said that every segment of society would have to fight the cause of Kashmir in an organized manner.

Secretary Finance, Central Press Club, Abdul Wahjid Khan highlighted the importance of activating Pakistani embassies and modernizing Kashmir policy to attract world attention towards this lingering dispute.

The seminar was also addressed by Refugee leader, Nishad Bhat, Tahir Aakash, Shahid Mir and Nooreen Naeem.

A resolution was also adopted on the occasion, urging upon the United Nations to take notice wretched condition of Kashmiri prisoners and play its role in their release.

Tribute was also paid to martyred leaders including Abdul Ghani Lone and Moulvi Muhammd Farooq, with a pledge that Kashmiris would never forget blood of their martyrs.

The resolution also expressed grave concern over the ever-increasing state terrorism by India including unabated torture and killings, arbitrary arrests, custodial killings, harassment and torture of the people, mostly youngsters.

The resolution also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian brethren at this hour of need and urged the world community, particularly the United Nations to impress upon Israel to stop killing of Palestinians and get this issue resolved in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.