UN report vindicates Pakistan's position on threats from Afghan-based terror groups: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday said that new UN report vindicated its longstanding position on threats posed to it and the region by groups like TTP, JuA, HuA and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan.

Commenting on the 27th Report of the UN Analytical and Monitoring Team, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan, in the past, had drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies.

He said one of the results of that support was the merger of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), Hizb-ul-Ahrar (HuA), and other splinter groups of Lashkar-e- Jhangvi) LeJ with TTP in Afghanistan last year.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border.

“Pakistan acknowledges UNMT’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan. Pakistan expects that a dedicated effort will be launched by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Resolute Support Mission (RSM) to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan,” the spokesperson remarked.

Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to partner with international community against the menace of terrorism, he added.