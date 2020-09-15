Ulema, Mashaikh have great role in driving young generation towards Islamic values: FM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Ulema and Mashaikh had a great role in eradicating intolerance and aggressive trends from the society and driving the young generation towards Islamic values.

He was talking to Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and renowned religious scholar Allama Tahir Ashrafi, who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they exchanged views in details about the unity of Muslims and the challenges faced by Muslim Ummah, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi congratulated the Foreign Minister for highlighting worldwide the oppression being unleashed against the innocent Kashmiris and adopting the best foreign policy.

Today, India’s true face has been exposed before the whole world, he added.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi thanked the Foreign Minister for raising an effective voice against the growing wave of Islamophobia in the world, especially the Western countries and getting the world attention towards it.

The Foreign Minister appreciated Allama Tahir Ashrafi for his services in the promotion of Islamic education and Muslim unity.