ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Turkey has thanked Pakistan for supporting its stance on the events of 1915 related to Armenia and for stressing that ‘one-sided approaches and political categorization of historical events could undermine polarization between nations’.
Thank you brotherly #Pakistan! Long live Turkey-Pakistan friendship! 🇹🇷🇵🇰https://t.co/0UqSWACQKh
— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) April 25, 2021
“Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties,” Anadolu Agency reported.
It said Turkey objected to the presentation of these incidents as “genocide,” describing them as a “tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties”.