ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Turkey has thanked Pakistan for supporting its stance on the events of 1915 related to Armenia and for stressing that ‘one-sided approaches and political categorization of historical events could undermine polarization between nations’.

“Thank you brotherly Pakistan! Long live Turkey-Pakistan friendship,” the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted in response to a statement by Pakistan Foreign Office.

Pakistan had noted with appreciation Turkey’s constructive approach on the subject including its proposal for a Joint History Commission to ascertain the facts, allowing all to move forward.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, U.S. President Joe Biden called the events of 1915 a “genocide,” breaking American presidents’ long-held tradition of refraining from using the term.