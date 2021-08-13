Tremendous successes in various fields make Pakistan distinguished from other nations: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that the tremendous successes achieved by Pakistanis, a brilliant and brave nation, in various fields had made the country distinguished from other nations.

”During this 74 years journey, Pakistan faced many challenges but it successfully overcame them with hard work, sacrifices and the support of the entire nation,” he said in a message on the occasion of Independence Day.

The President said he wished to share in the happiness of his fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of celebrating the 74 years of Independence of Pakistan.

“This day reminds us to pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent,” he added.

The President said the world must appreciate the fact that Pakistan singularly fought a long-drawn war against terrorism and eventually defeated the menace.

“Similarly, the development of nuclear deterrence by Pakistan is a great achievement that has made the country’s defence impregnable,” he said adding that “Not to forget that Pakistan is a host to millions of Afghan refugees for many decades.”

The President said that Pakistan also won laurels worldwide for successfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For this great achievement, I pay homage to doctors and paramedics, religious leaders, media, National Command and Operation Centre, Security Forces and the entire nation whose cooperation made it possible to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” he added.

The President also mentioned significant improvement in macro-economic indicators which were now positively impacting the lives of the masses.

He, however, added that “Despite these achievements, Pakistan is still facing many challenges on social and economic fronts, such as increasing population, lack of health and education facilities, stunted growth, malnutrition and various other diseases.”

The President said it was encouraging to note that the government had taken certain steps for the empowerment of women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by providing them loans and skills to make them financially independent.

Additionally, the Government has initiated various social welfare programmes under the flagship “Ehsaas Program” to provide education, health, and financial assistance to the impoverished segments of society, he added.

However, the President said that there was a need to make more efforts for the facilitation and welfare of PWDs and the empowerment of women by ensuring the provision of their right to inheritance.

“On this Independence Day, we also reaffirm our commitment to continue our moral, political and diplomatic support to the cause of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he added.

The President assured his Kashmiri brethren that Pakistan would continue to stand by them till the achievement of their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

He also urged the international community to play its role to compel India to stop committing human rights abuses against the innocent Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and fulfill its commitment to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

“Let’s pledge to follow the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and work for the unity and prosperity of Pakistan,” the President concluded.