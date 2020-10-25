Shibli welcomes statement of Amir Jamaat e Islami

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday welcomed the statement of Amir Jamaat e Islami that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League(N) were struggling to come into power one after the other.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the Amir Jamaat e Islami agreed with the viewpoint of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf about the two parties.

امیر جماعت ِاسلامی کابیان کہ مسلم لیگ (ن)اور پیپلز پارٹی باریاں لینے کی جدوجہد میں مصروفِ ہیں،ہمارے موقف کی تائید ہے،ہم خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں۔پی ڈی ایم کاڈرامہ مریم نواز کاخاندانی قبضہ قائم کرنے کیلئے رچایاجارہا ہے۔پارٹی صدر کے جیل جانے کے بعد نائب صدر پوری پارٹی کی ملکہ بن چکی ہیں ۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 25, 2020

He said the drama of Pakistan Democratic Alliance was staged to continue with the family rule of Maryam Nawaz.

After the jailing of the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), the vice president had become queen of the party, he added.