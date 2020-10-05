Shibli congratulates Imran Khan on birthday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday congratulated Imran Khan on his birthday.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Imran Khan was the identity of Pakistan in the whole world.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کو انکے یومِ پیدائش پر دلی مبارکباد۔وہ دنیا بھر میں پاکستان کی پہچان بنے۔ کٹھن حالات اور چیلنجز کا ڈٹ کر مقابلہ کرنا ان کا خاصہ ہے۔وزیراعظم نے دہائیوں سے درپیش مسائل کے حل کیلئے ٹھوس بنیاد رکھ دی ہے، ان کی جرآت مندانہ قیادت میں سرخرو ہوں گے انشاءاللہ! — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 5, 2020

His quality was that he stood up against challenges and difficult conditions, he said adding the Prime Minister set a strong foundation to resolve decades old issues.

The minister said, “Inshallah we will succeed under his courageous leadership.”