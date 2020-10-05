Shibli congratulates Imran Khan on birthday
File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday congratulated Imran Khan on his birthday.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Imran Khan was the identity of Pakistan in the whole world.

His quality was that he stood up against challenges and difficult conditions, he said adding the Prime Minister set a strong foundation to resolve decades old issues.

ALSO READ  Shibli holds PML-N govt responsible for economic difficulties of people

The minister said, “Inshallah we will succeed under his courageous leadership.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR