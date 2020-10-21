ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the United Nations initiative to stop the spread of misinformation was praiseworthy.

UN initiative to stop the spread of misinformation is praiseworthy. Misinformation creates confusion and chaos.False information about Covid-19 may also negatively impact decision making in the realm of health care. So pause before sharing.#PledgeToPause — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 21, 2020

The minister, in a tweet, said misinformation created confusion and chaos. “False information about COVID 19 might also negatively impact decision making in the realm of health care. So pause before its sharing,” he added.