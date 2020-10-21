File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the United Nations initiative to stop the spread of misinformation was praiseworthy.

 

The minister, in a tweet, said misinformation created confusion and chaos. “False information about COVID 19 might also negatively impact decision making in the realm of health care. So pause before its sharing,” he added.

