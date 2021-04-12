ISLAMABAD April 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the main purpose of government’s steps for setting up special technology zones (STZs) was to facilitate the companies associated with the information and technology industry.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting over information technology roadmap. The meeting was attended by Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority Amer Hashmi, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) major gen. retired Amir Azeem Bajwa, CEO National Information Technology Board Syed Shabahat Ali Shah, Masood Jabbar and Tariq Malik, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, a comprehensive strategy to increase local export in information technology was discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that during 60s, Pakistan was a precedent for all countries of the region in terms of progress and development.

The previous regimes had destroyed the system and specially neglected IT sector, he observed and expressed the confidence that present policies of his government would ensure progress in the IT sector on priority basis.

He noted that there was no dearth of resources and talent in Pakistan.

“We are making efforts to compensate the damage caused during previous decades besides, ensuring that our IT exports excel in the region,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The meeting was apprised that due to government’s policies in the right direction, the resources were being justly utilized and under the project, Pakistan’s IT export would be increased to $5 billion till 2023.

It was also stressed that Pakistan embassies across the globe should be made more functional for increasing IT exports of the country by accessing the international markets.