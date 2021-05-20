ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): The opening of Roshan Digital accounts by overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant upward trend following the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom. ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): The opening of Roshan Digital accounts by overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant upward trend following the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom.

This was informed by Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir as he called on the prime minister here on Thursday.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the promotion of Roshan Digital Accounts would put a positive impact on the foreign exchange reserves.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia in May’s second week, the prime minister had addressed Pakistani community in Jeddah in connection with a ceremony related to Roshan Digital Accounts. He had acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani expatriates residing in Saudi Arabia for the progress and economic development of Pakistan.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had thanked the overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response as they deposited over $ 1billion funds via Roshan Digital Accounts. He also appreciated the SBP and commercial banks for achieving the “significant milestone in such a short period”.