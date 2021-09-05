Rights of journalists being ensured in PMDA: Fawad

LAHORE, Sep 05 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that rights of journalists were being ensured in Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

He said this while talking to a delegation of journalists led by Lahore Press Club President

Arshad Ansari, which met him here.

The minister said that journalists and media workers would be included in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan Housing Project” and they would be provided five and ten Marla apartments.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that a commission was being formed for the redressal of complaints related to the media, adding that representatives of journalist organizations and prominent personalities would be part of the commission.

Journalist organizations should play their role for stoppage of incorrect news and dissemination of right information, he added.