ABU DHABI, April 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen cordial relations between their countries in diverse fields.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, technology, tourism and manpower, in a meeting held late Monday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the UAE for its continued support and cooperation bilaterally, as well as at the international fora.

He lauded the UAE’s progress and development over the last five decades, attributing this achievement to the sagacious and visionary leadership of the nation.

He also outlined his plans for showcasing the history as well as the future potential of Pakistan-UAE cooperation at EXPO 2020 Dubai in October 2021.

Qureshi emphasized the need for nurturing and strengthening people-to-people linkages, as well as removing impediments that hamper travel between the two countries.

The foreign ministers also discussed ways to provide fresh impetus to existing Pakistan-UAE ties. In this regard, they agreed to facilitate Ministerial level visits from both sides.

Foreign Minister Abdullah acknowledged the valuable role played by Pakistani diaspora in the UAE’s growth and prosperity.

Pronouncing the UAE’s decision to roll-over the USD 2 billion deposit by the Abu Dhabi Fund, Foreign Minister Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s commitment to extend every possible support to Pakistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his counterpart, underscoring that the decision reflected the warm and brotherly ties between the two countries.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s consistent efforts to support the ongoing peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Expressing sincere appreciation for UAE’s warm hospitality, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated his invitation to Foreign Minister Abdullah to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity. Foreign Minister Abdullah graciously accepted the invitation.

During his three-day official visit to UAE, Foreign Minister Qureshi met Pakistan Business Council, the members of Pakistani community including investors and businessmen in Dubai and interacted with local and international media in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He also visited EXPO 2020 Dubai and the Pakistan Pavilion being set up to showcase the potential of Pakistan in the region’s biggest ever exposition organized by the UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for almost five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The relationship is marked by high-level visits and interactions that provide continuous momentum to bilateral cooperation. This was Foreign Minister’s second visit to the UAE during last five months.